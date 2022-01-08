Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Jazz-Pacers Game

The Utah Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The Jazz lost to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Friday night 122-108.

However, most of their key players (including Donovan Mitchell were ruled out).

On Saturday, the Jazz will likely have their All-Star shooting guard back in the lineup as he is as listed as probable for their game against the Pacers.

The status of Mitchell for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game the Jazz are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 28-11 record in 39 games this season.

As for the Pacers, they are 14-25 and the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball