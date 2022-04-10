UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

The Utah Jazz are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, but for the game they could be without their best player Donovan Mitchell.

The All-Star shooting guard is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz enter the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball