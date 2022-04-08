Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Salt Lake City on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report, so he will be back in the starting lineup after missing the team's last game due to rest.

His status can be seen below from NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

The Jazz come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-32 record in the 80 games that they have played.

