Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz are going to be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.  

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Jazz come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Last year, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Clippers. 

