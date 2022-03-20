Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Knicks Game

Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

The Utah Jazz are in New York City to face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player back in the lineup.              

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Jazz come into the evening as the fourth seed in the west with a 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played in this season.  

As for the Knicks, they are still fighting their way to getting into the tenth spot in the east (final play-in tournament spot). 

Currently, they are the 12th seed with a 30-40 record in the 70 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

