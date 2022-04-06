Donovan Mitchell's Status For Grizzles-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell available.

Mitchell, who missed a game on March 18, has played in every single game since and is not on the injury report on Tuesday.

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Jazz are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with 46-32 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this year.

