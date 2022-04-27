BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Game 6

Donovan Mitchell practiced on Wednesday and says that he will play in Game 6 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

In Game 5, the Mavs crushed the Jazz and All-Star Donovan Mitchell got banged up.

However, he practiced on Wednesday and says that he will play on Thursday.

The Jazz won the first game of the series on the road, but the Mavs also were playing without Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series.

Every other game has seemed like the Mavs have had control (even though the Jazz won Game 4 at home they won by just one-point).

Both teams have had their playoff struggles over the last few seasons, so something will have to give as one team will advance.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, while the Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year but lost in the second-round of the playoffs.

Both teams were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

