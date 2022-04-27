BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Game 6
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.
In Game 5, the Mavs crushed the Jazz and All-Star Donovan Mitchell got banged up.
However, he practiced on Wednesday and says that he will play on Thursday.
The Jazz won the first game of the series on the road, but the Mavs also were playing without Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series.
Every other game has seemed like the Mavs have had control (even though the Jazz won Game 4 at home they won by just one-point).
Both teams have had their playoff struggles over the last few seasons, so something will have to give as one team will advance.
The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, while the Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year but lost in the second-round of the playoffs.
Both teams were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs by Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.