Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Grizzlies Game

The Utah Jazz will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Mitchell has missed the last five games due to concussion protocols.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They are on a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the west with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

They have a 2.5 game lead over the Jazz.

