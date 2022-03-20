Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Knicks Game

The Utah Jazz are in New York City to face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player back in the lineup.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into the evening as the fourth seed in the west with a 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played in this season.

As for the Knicks, they are still fighting their way to getting into the tenth spot in the east (final play-in tournament spot).

Currently, they are the 12th seed with a 30-40 record in the 70 games that they have played.

