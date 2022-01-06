Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game
Donovan Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
The Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.
Donovan Mitchell, who had been on the injury report with a back injury, will play and start in the game.
The status of Mitchell for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Jazz come into the game with a 27-10 record in 37 games this season, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Nuggets, they are 18-17 in 35 games, and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Both the Jazz and the Nuggets had great seasons last year, but lost in the second round of the playoffs.
