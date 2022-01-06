Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Donovan Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

The Utah Jazz are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available. 

Donovan Mitchell, who had been on the injury report with a back injury, will play and start in the game. 

The status of Mitchell for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game with a 27-10 record in 37 games this season, which is good for the third seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Nuggets, they are 18-17 in 35 games, and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Both the Jazz and the Nuggets had great seasons last year, but lost in the second round of the playoffs. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

14 seconds ago
USATSI_17437722_168388303_lowres
News

The Utah Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Trade

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Nuggets Starting Lineups

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

34 minutes ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

46 minutes ago
USATSI_16214113_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

2 hours ago
USATSI_16250743_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup With Kyrie Irving Back

2 hours ago
USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Injury Report On Wednesday Night

2 hours ago