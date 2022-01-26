Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns will face off for the second time this week when they play each other on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
For the game, they will be without All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
The status of Mitchell for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Mitchell has missed the last four games, so Wednesday will be his fifth game out of the lineup.
The Jazz lost to the Suns in Arizona on Monday night 115-109, and fell to 30-18 on the season.
They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Suns, they are the best team in the entire NBA, and first seed in the Western Conference.
In 46 games this season they are 37-9.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.