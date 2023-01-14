Donovan Mitchell is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, they could be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell is questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (illness) now listed questionable Saturday."

The All-Star shooting guard is averaging 29.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 38 games.

He is also shooting 48.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-12 in the 23 they have played on the road away from Ohio.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Cavs after spending the last five seasons with the Utah Jazz.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they appear very likely to end the drought in 2023.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Jazz for the eighth seed in the west.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 13-9 in 22 games hosted at the Target Center in Minnesota.

In November, the Timberwolves beat the Cavs (on the road in Ohio) 129-124, but Mitchell did not play in the game.

D'Angelo Russell led the way for the Timberwolves with 30 points and 11 assists, while Darius Garland had 51 points and six assists for the Cavs.