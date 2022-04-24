Jordan Poole And Draymond Green's Injury Status For Game 4

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will play in Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriros in Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden State Warriros are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first- playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, they will have stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both available.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green had a tweaked ankle and Poole had an elbow injury.

However, neither on the injury report for Game 4 on Sunday.

Slater's tweet said: "Warriors expect everyone available for Game 4 in Denver. Jordan Poole had an elbow issue, Draymond Green tweaked an ankle, but both cleared."

The Warriros currently have a 3-0 lead in the series, and they can close out the Nuggets with a sweep on Sunday.

The Nuggets are currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to when they lost to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in four games during the second-round of the playoffs last year.

This is the Warriros first time back in the playoffs since 2019, and they have picked up right where they left off.

Prior to the drought, they had won three NBA Titles and been to five straight NBA Finals.

