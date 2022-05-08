Draymond Green And Klay Thompson's Final Status For Game 3

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will both be in the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in California, and for the game they will have two of their best players available.

Klay Thompson played in Game 2, but had been on the injury report due to his knee, and Draymond Green injured his eye in Game 2 but returned to action.

Both players will be in the starting lineup for the Warriors against the Grizzlies in Game 3.

The series has lived up to the hype so far, because the two teams are tied up at 1-1 after Games 1 and 2 were played in Tennessee.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since 2019, and prior to the drought they had won three titles and made five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the young Grizzlies lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz last year.

The Grizzlies are the second seed, while the Warriors are the third seed.

