Skip to main content
Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in California.

The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening in California.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.  

The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Monday night, but are still 7-3 in their last ten games overall.  

Earlier this month they had been in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. 

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record in the 58 games that they have played.  

However, the Suns are quickly running away with the top spot in the west as they have a five-game lead over the Warriors.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17693099_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Awesome Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pacers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Knicks

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17292080_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Kings

5 minutes ago
USATSI_15976423_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

8 minutes ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17554919_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Unique Injury Report For The Jazz On Wednesday Night

11 minutes ago