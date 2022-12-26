BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game

Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (foot) listed available to play Sunday."

Green comes into the night with averages of 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting 53.6% from the field.

Right now, the Warriors are struggling, as they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

The biggest problems for the defending NBA Champions have come on the road, where they are 3-16 in 19 games.

However, at home, they have been unbelievable, going 12-2 in 14 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are 15-18 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

That being said, they are only 3.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games and 8-2 in their last ten.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 7-9 in 16 games away from Memphis, Tennessee.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Grizzlies and Warriors faced off in the second round.

The Warriors won the series in six games and then beat the Dallas Mavericks (in the Conference Finals) and the Celtics (in the NBA Finals).