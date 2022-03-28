Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Draymond Green has been ruled out due to injury management, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors (48-27) come into the game after losing to the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, and they are currently on a two-game losing and just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

