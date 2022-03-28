Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Draymond Green has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Draymond Green has been ruled out due to injury management, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors (48-27) come into the game after losing to the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, and they are currently on a two-game losing and just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.