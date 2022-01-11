Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game with a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Warriors come into the game after a win at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and they had Klay Thompson play in his first game in over two seasons. 

On the season, they are 30-9, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the Western Conference (and all of the NBA). 

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 28-14 record, and are the fourth seed in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13952749
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

33 seconds ago
USATSI_15513260_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Amazing Shoes For Warmups Before The Nets-Trail Blazers Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17440916_168388303_lowres
News

The Detroit Pistons And Denver Nuggets Have Announced A Trade

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Rondo Is A Great Addition For The Cavs

11 hours ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Without James Harden

11 hours ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Playing His First Game In Over 2 Years

11 hours ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Klay Thompson Played His First Game In Over 2 Years

11 hours ago
USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

11 hours ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Nets

12 hours ago