Draymond Green's Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the Warriors have listed Draymond Green as probable, which means he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (foot) listed probable for Tuesday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 30 games.

On Christmas, Green had three points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks (the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109).

With the victory, they improved to 16-18 in their first 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, the Warriors are one of the worst teams in the league (3-16 in 19 games), but at home, they are unbelievable, with a 13-2 record n 15 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 3-7, and they are currently 6.0 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night with a 9-25 record in 34 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and 5-14 in the 19 games they have played on the road.

In October, the Hornets defeated the Warriors (at home in North Carolina) 120-113.

The game went into overtime, and PJ Washington led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.