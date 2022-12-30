Draymond Green's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco.

For the game, Draymond Green is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (foot) listed probable for Friday."

Green comes into the night with averages of 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 32 games.

The four-time NBA Champion does not put up big numbers, but he is one of the most critical players on the team.

Coming into Friday night, the Warriors are 18-18 in their first 36 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The Warriors have been two different teams this season when comparing at home versus on the road.

At home, they have been sensational with a 15-2 record in 17 games at the Chase Center, while on the road, they are 3-16 in 19 games.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the night with an 18-16 record in 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 10-10 in 20 games played outside of Portland, Oregon.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Trail Blazers and Warriors have faced off (they played in the preseason and the Warriors won 131-98).