Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, All-Star Draymond Green is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (ankle) listed probable for Tuesday."

Green comes into the night with averages of 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 22 games.

While he does not put up big numbers, he is widely known as one of their most important players (and is the best defender on the team).

The Warriors come into the night with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On Saturday night, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 123-107, and Green had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 6-4, and they have been playing much better after a slow start.

However, they are one of the worst road teams in the NBA, with a 2-11 record in the 13 games they have played outside of San Francisco, California.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 19-7 in their first 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a shocking 97-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas on Sunday night.

The Bucks are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 12-3 in 15 games at home.