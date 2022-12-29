Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors Game On Wednesday

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green is listed as questionable.

The four-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with averages of 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 31 games.

He is also shooting 52.9% from the field.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 110-105 (at home), and Green had nine points, ten rebounds, five assists and one block.

With the victory, they are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 17-18 in their first 35 games of the season.

The Warriors are 4-6 in their last ten games but a very impressive 14-2 in 16 games at home.

The Western Conference has been close, and they are only 6.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

As for the Jazz, they come into the night tied with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are coming off a 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

On the road, the Jazz have gone 7-12 in 19 games played outside of Salt Lake City.

Earlier this month, they beat the Warriors 124-123 at home.

Jordan Clarkson led the way with 22 points, four rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes of playing time.