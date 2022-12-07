Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they will be without four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green, as he has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (hip) listed out for Wednesday."

Green is currently averaging 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 23 games.

While he does not put up huge numbers, he is one of their most important players due to his ability as a playmaker and defender.

The Warriors are 0-2 in the two games he has missed this season.

They come into the night with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

In their last game, they lost 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night (it was only their second loss at home of the season).

After a slow start to the year, they are 7-3 in their last ten games.

However, they are one of the worst teams on the road in the NBA, with a 2-10 record in the 12 games they have played outside of San Francisco.

Going up against the Jazz won't be easy because they are 8-4 in 12 games at home.

Currently, the Jazz are 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west (one spot ahead of the Warriors).

After a hot start to the season, they are 4-6 in their last ten games.