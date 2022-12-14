Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pacers Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, Draymond Green is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (ankle) listed probable Wednesday."

Green comes into the night with averages of 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 25 games.

He is also shooting 55.1% from the field.

The Warriors are coming off a 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, so the game against the Pacers will be the second night of a back-to-back.

Right now, the Warriors are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.

After starting out the season 3-7, they have gone 11-7 over the last 18 games.

The biggest problem for the Warriors has come on the road, where they have gone 2-12 in 14 games.

At home, they are a completely different team (12-2 in 14 games).

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 6-4, so they have been playing well recently.

As for the Pacers, they are also 14-14 in 28 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 3-7, and currently, the Pacers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they have gone 8-6 in 14 games.