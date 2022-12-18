Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.
Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.
Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (quad) listed probable for Sunday."
Green is currently averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest (on 54.1% shooting from the field) in 26 games.
He did not play in Friday's 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.
The Warriors enter the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-16 record in 30 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.
The biggest problem for the defending NBA Champions has been their horrendous play on the road.
At home, they have a 12-2 record, while they are 2-14 in the 16 games that they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
As for the Raptors, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.
They are 13-16 in 29 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
At home, the Raptors have been good, going 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Toronto, Canada.
In their last game, they lost 119-116 to the Brooklyn Nets, but Fred VanVleet had 39 points, five rebounds and four assists.