Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

Four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (quad) listed probable for Sunday."

Green is currently averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest (on 54.1% shooting from the field) in 26 games.

He did not play in Friday's 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

The Warriors enter the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-16 record in 30 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The biggest problem for the defending NBA Champions has been their horrendous play on the road.

At home, they have a 12-2 record, while they are 2-14 in the 16 games that they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

As for the Raptors, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are 13-16 in 29 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Raptors have been good, going 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Toronto, Canada.

In their last game, they lost 119-116 to the Brooklyn Nets, but Fred VanVleet had 39 points, five rebounds and four assists.