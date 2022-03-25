Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Draymond Green is not in the injury report, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 19-16 in the 35 games that they have played in on the road away from San Francisco.

The Related stories on NBA basketball