Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.    

Draymond Green is not in the injury report, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 19-16 in the 35 games that they have played in on the road away from San Francisco. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17269930_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17610939_168388303_lowres
News

Irving Has Super High Praise For Booker

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_12375787_168388303_lowres
News

Kris Dunn Is Staying With The Trail Blazers On Another 10-day Contract

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17417130_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
News

Potential 2022 First-Round Pick Compared To Kevin Durant By NBA Scout

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On His Birthday After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Pelicans Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago