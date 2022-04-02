Draymond Green's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game
Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening in San Francisco, and for the game they will have Draymond Green available.
The three-time NBA Champion has missed two out of their last five games, but he is not on the injury report for Saturday's contest.
The Warriors enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.