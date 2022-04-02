Draymond Green's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening in San Francisco, and for the game they will have Draymond Green available.

The three-time NBA Champion has missed two out of their last five games, but he is not on the injury report for Saturday's contest.

The Warriors enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

