Draymond Green's Status For Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and Draymond Green is not the injury report for the game.

He had missed their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but is expected to play on Wednesday against the Suns.

The status of Green for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors (48-28) are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (61-14) are the top seed in the conference and the entire NBA.

