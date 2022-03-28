Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 123-115 on Sunday evening in D.C. and after the game All-Star Draymond Green spoke to reporters.

A clip of what Green said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"I've never really been on a team that gets worse when I'm on the floor," Green said. "That's kind of where we are right now."

The Warriors fell to 48-27 with the loss, but they still remain as the third seed in the Western Conference.

