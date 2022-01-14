Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Draymond Green has missed the last four games, and Friday night will be the fifth game that he misses.  

Green has been ruled out for the game due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. 

The Warriors got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 on Thursday night, so this game is the second night of a back-to-back. 

They are still 30-11 with the loss, and are the second seed in the Western Conference. 

The Chicago Bulls come into the game after losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, but they are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference at 27-12 on the year. 

