Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the game, they will be without All-Star forward Draymond Green (injury management)

The Warriors come into the night struggling in a big way.

They are just 3-6 in their first nine games of the season and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Three of the four teams they recently lost to did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Green has averaged 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in eight games (this will be the first game he has missed).

Last season, he helped them win their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons, so the Warriors are still coming off an extended 2021-22 season.

Therefore, that could be one of the reasons for their slow start to the year.

They also have 73 more games to play, so there is plenty of time to figure it out.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

The roster features an impressive big three: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum.

Last season, Williamson missed the entire year, but they were still able to make the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

If they can remain healthy, they have the potential to be one of the top teams in the NBA.