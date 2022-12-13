Draymond Green's Updated Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Draymond Green will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, they will have four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green in the starting lineup as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (ankle) will play Tuesday."

Green comes into the game averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 24 games (on 55.6% shooting from the field).

In the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the former Michigan State star had ten points, four rebounds, two assists and one block.

He is the best defender on the team and one of their best passers.

The Warriors come into the night with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in the previous eight seasons, but they got off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They started out 3-7 in their first ten games but have gone 11-6 over the last 17 games.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are 2-11 in 13 games (they are 12-2 at home).

As for the Bucks, they come into the game with a 19-7 record in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they also have the second most wins in the entire NBA).

At home, they are 12-3 in 15 games hosted in Wisconsin.