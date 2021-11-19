Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Draymond Green for their game against the Pistons in Detroit on Friday night.

The veteran forward is out with a thigh injury.

The Warriors currently have a 13-2 record in their first 15 games, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Pistons they are 4-10 in their first 14 games, and are clearly in a rebuilding mode.

They had the first overall pick in the draft this past off-season, and selected Cade Cunningham with the top pick.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors appear to be on track to being one of the best teams in the NBA once again.