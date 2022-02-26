Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Wisconsin on Saturday evening to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant, who has been out since January 15 with a knee injury.

The status of Durant for Saturday night in Milwaukee can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets had been the top seed in the east at one point this season, but before the All-Star break they endured an 11-game losing streak.

Even though the losing streak is over, they are still just 2-8 in their last ten games overall and got crushed by the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday.

They are 31-29 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.

