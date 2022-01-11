Eric Gordon's Injury Status For 76ers-Rockets Game

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Eric Gordon has been ruled out due to a groin injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Rockets come into the game with an 11-30 record in 41 games this season, which is the worst record in the Western Conference.

They are in a complete rebuilding mode after trading James Harden during the season last year.

As for the 76ers, they come into the game with a 22-16 record in 38 games.

Even without Ben Simmons playing in any games this season, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

