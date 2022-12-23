Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Mavs-Rockets Game

Eric Gordon is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

For the game, they will be without veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon, who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

Underdog NBA: "Eric Gordon (thumb) listed out for Friday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 27 games.

He is shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.

In their last game, the Rockets lost 116-110 to the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday night.

Gordon played 32 minutes and had eight points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal.

However, he only shot 3/11 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range.

The Rockets come into the night as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-22 record in 31 games and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 6-9 in 15 games at home in Houston, Texas.

The two teams faced off in November (in Dallas) and the Rockets won 101-92.

Gordon played 31 minutes and had ten points, three rebounds and one assist.

As for the Mavs, they come into Friday's matchup with a 16-16 record in 32 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and on the road, they have gone 4-11.