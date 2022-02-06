Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Pelicans-Rockets Game

The Houston Rockets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas on Sunday, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for the game due to a heel injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Rockets and Pelicans are both at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Coming into Sunday, the Pelicans are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-32 record.

As for the Rockets, they are the last seed in the Western Conference with a 15-37 record in the 52 games that they have played.

After being a contender for years, they are in a complete rebuilding mode.

