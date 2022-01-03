Publish date:
Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-76ers Game
Eric Gordon is questionable for the game between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Houston Rockets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Eric Gordon has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Gordon is averaging 14.6 points per game on the season, and shooting nearly 45% from the three-point range.
He missed the team's last game against the Denver Nuggets, which they lost 124-111.
Coming into Monday evening, the Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 10-27 record in 37 games so far this season.
As for the 76ers, they are 19-16 in 35 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.