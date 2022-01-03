Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-76ers Game

The Houston Rockets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Eric Gordon has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Gordon is averaging 14.6 points per game on the season, and shooting nearly 45% from the three-point range.

He missed the team's last game against the Denver Nuggets, which they lost 124-111.

Coming into Monday evening, the Rockets are one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 10-27 record in 37 games so far this season.

As for the 76ers, they are 19-16 in 35 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball