Eric Gordon's Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Texas.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players as veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) listed out Friday."

The former Indiana star is averaging 12.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

He's shooting 44% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.

Coming into the night, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA, with a 3-14 record in their first 17 games.

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they are 1-5 in the six games they have hosted in Houston.

For years, they had been a contending team when they had James Harden (and briefly Chris Paul), but they are now in rebuilding mode.

They have young talent, such as Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, but it will likely take them several years before they can compete for the NBA Playoffs.

The Hawks come into the night off to a good start to the season with an 11-7 record in 18 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and are 4-4 in the eight games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Georgia.

In their last game, the Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 115-106 on Wednesday night, which snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Kings.