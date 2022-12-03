Eric Gordon's Status For Rockets-Warriors Game

Eric Gordon is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Eric Gordon has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) listed out Saturday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is averaging 12.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 19 games.

Gordon is in his seventh season with the Rockets and has been on some very talented teams (that featured James Harden and Chris Paul), but the franchise is now in rebuilding mode.

They come into the night with a 6-16 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they are 3-11 in the 14 games they have played away from Houston.

In their most recent game, they pulled off a big upset by beating the Phoenix Suns in Arizona 122-121.

After a horrendous start to the season, they have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Warriors, they have a 12-11 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 10-1 in the 11 games they have played at home.

On Friday night, the Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-111 at home.

The defending NBA Champions had a slow start to the season but are playing much better as of late.