Massive Kyle Lowry Injury Update For Game 4

ESPN's Dave McMenamin caught up with Kyle Lowry after the Miami Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3. Lowry exited the game with an injury, and did not return.

The Miami Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 111-110 on Friday night in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

The Heat had a 2-0 lead in the series entering into the game, so the loss was not that meaningful for them. 

The win, however, was huge for the Hawks to give them a chance to tie the series at 2-2 on Sunday, and at worst they forced a guaranteed Game 5 back in Florida.  

During the loss, Heat start Kyle Lowry injured his leg, and did not return to the game. 

Afterwards, ESPN's Dave McMenamin caught up with Lowry and asked him if he will miss any time. 

McMenamin's tweet said: "Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, "pissed the f--- off," and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday's Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, "No, I'm Wolverine," with a grin."

The Heat finished their regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks finished as the ninth seed. 

The Hawks then beat the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers to solidify the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

