Evan Mobley's Injury Status For Rockets-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Houston Rockets in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for the game due to a hip injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs have missed the playoffs every year since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 with LeBron James leading the team.

However, they are off to a fantastic start to the new season with a 17-12 record in their first 29 games and look like they could be a playoff team.

As for the Rockets, they had the worst record in the NBA last season, and are 9-18 in their first 27 games, but an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

Related stories on NBA basketball