Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their star rookie.  

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status for the evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

