Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Hawks Game
Evan Mobley has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to face off with the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Evan Mobley has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Cavs come into the game with a 42-34 record, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
