Evan Mobley's Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star rookie Evan Mobley.   

The status of the former USC star can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs enter the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-36 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

