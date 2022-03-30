Evan Mobley's Status For Mavericks-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star rookie Evan Mobley.

He has been ruled out for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball