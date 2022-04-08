Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Brooklyn to face off with the Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Star rookie Evan Mobley is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-37 record in 80 games.

