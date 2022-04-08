Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Nets Game
Evan Mobley is questionable for Friday's contest between the Cavs and Nets in Brooklyn.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Brooklyn to face off with the Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Star rookie Evan Mobley is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-37 record in 80 games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.