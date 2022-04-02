Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game
Evan Mobley has been ruled for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York to play the Knicks on Saturday, and for the game they will be without their star rookie.
Evan Mobley remains out with an ankle injury and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Mobley has missed two games in a row, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.
