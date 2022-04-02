Skip to main content
Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

Evan Mobley has been ruled for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Evan Mobley has been ruled for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York to play the Knicks on Saturday, and for the game they will be without their star rookie.  

Evan Mobley remains out with an ankle injury and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Mobley has missed two games in a row, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17944914_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Knicks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Final Injury Status For Saturday

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Finalized Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17875355_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17645446_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Injury Update On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago