Shocking Final Injury Reports For Game 7

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

Every single player that had been on the injury report is listed as available except for Sam Hauser who had already been ruled out.  

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, and then the Celtics won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.    

In Game 6, the Heat stunned the Celtics as big underdogs to force a Game 7 back in Florida. 

Whoever wins Game 7, will go to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship. 

The Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.  

