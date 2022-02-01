Skip to main content
Final Update: Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

Final Update: Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Final Update: Brandon Ingram will be available on Tuesday night in the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. 

Update: Brandon Ingram will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. 

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Brandon Ingram is questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The 2020 All-Star has missed the last the five games, so if he misses this game it will be his sixth game out of the lineup.   

The Pelicans are currently on a four-game losing streak, and they are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

At 18-32 in the 50 games that they have played this season they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.  

They have not had All-Star Zion Williamson for any games yet this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

just now
USATSI_17261969_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game With Suns

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Lost To The 76ers

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17586788_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Suns Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Spurs

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17565881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17595189_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Watch Klay Thompson's Absurd Layup In The Warriors-Rockets Game

45 minutes ago